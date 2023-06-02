Thursday's Scoreboard
Memorial Cup
At Kamloops, B.C.
Tiebreaker
Peterborough 5 Kamloops 4 (OT)
(Peterborough advances to semifinal)
---
AHL Playoffs
Western Conference Final
Milwaukee 5 Coachella Valley 2
(Best-of-seven series tied 2-2)
---
NBA Final
Denver 104 Miami 93
(Denver leads best-of-seven series 1-0)
---
MLB
Interleague
Toronto 3 Milwaukee 1
Boston 8 Cincinnati 2
---
American League
Minnesota 7 Cleveland 6
Houston 5 L.A. Angels 2
---
National League
N.Y. Mets 4 Philadelphia 2
San Diego 10 Miami 1
Arizona 5 Colorado 4
---
CFL Pre-Season
Ottawa 34 Toronto 23
B.C. 25 Calgary 22
