Thursday's Scoreboard

Memorial Cup

At Kamloops, B.C.

Tiebreaker

Peterborough 5 Kamloops 4 (OT)

(Peterborough advances to semifinal)

---

AHL Playoffs

Western Conference Final

Milwaukee 5 Coachella Valley 2

(Best-of-seven series tied 2-2)

---

NBA Final

Denver 104 Miami 93

(Denver leads best-of-seven series 1-0)

---

MLB

Interleague

Toronto 3 Milwaukee 1

Boston 8 Cincinnati 2

---

American League

Minnesota 7 Cleveland 6

Houston 5 L.A. Angels 2

---

National League

N.Y. Mets 4 Philadelphia 2

San Diego 10 Miami 1

Arizona 5 Colorado 4

---

CFL Pre-Season

Ottawa 34 Toronto 23

B.C. 25 Calgary 22

The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you