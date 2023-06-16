Thursday's Scoreboard
CFL
Calgary 26 Ottawa 15
---
MLB
American League
Baltimore 4 Toronto 2
Tampa Bay 4 Oakland 3
Detroit 8 Minnesota 4
L.A. Angels 5 Texas 3
National League
Philadelphia 5 Arizona 4
Atlanta 8 Colorado 3
Chicago Cubs 7 Pittsburgh 2
Interleague
Washington 4 Houston 1 (10)
Cleveland 8 San Diego 6
L.A. Dodgers 5 Chicago White Sox 4 (11)
---
AHL
Calder Cup Final
Hershey 3 Coachella Valley 2
(Best of seven series tied 2-2)
---
