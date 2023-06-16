Thursday's Scoreboard

CFL

Calgary 26 Ottawa 15

---

MLB

American League

Baltimore 4 Toronto 2

Tampa Bay 4 Oakland 3

Detroit 8 Minnesota 4

L.A. Angels 5 Texas 3

National League

Philadelphia 5 Arizona 4

Atlanta 8 Colorado 3

Chicago Cubs 7 Pittsburgh 2

Interleague

Washington 4 Houston 1 (10)

Cleveland 8 San Diego 6

L.A. Dodgers 5 Chicago White Sox 4 (11)

---

AHL

Calder Cup Final

Hershey 3 Coachella Valley 2

(Best of seven series tied 2-2)

---

