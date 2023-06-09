Thursday's Scoreboard

CFL

B.C. 25, Calgary 15

---

NHL

Stanley Cup Final

Florida 3, Vegas 2 (OT)

(Vegas leads best-of-seven series 2-1)

---

AHL

Calder Cup Final

Coachella Valley 5, Hershey 0

(Coachella leads best-of-seven series 1-0)

---

MLB

American League

Tampa Bay 4 Minnesota 2

Chicago White Sox 6, N.Y. Yankees 5

N.Y. Yankees 3, Chicago White Sox 0

Toronto 3, Houston 2

Cleveland 10, Boston 3

National League

L.A. Dodgers 6, Cincinnati 0

San Francisco 6, Colorado 4

Atlanta 13, N.Y. Mets 10

Arizona (Kelly 7-3) at Washington (Gray 4-5), ppd.

Interleague

Baltimore 6 Milwaukee 3

Philadelphia 3, Detroit 2

L.A. Angels 3, Chicago Cubs 1

---

