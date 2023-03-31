Thursday's Scoreboard
NHL
Florida 5 Montreal 2
Ottawa 5 Philadelphia 4 (OT)
Edmonton 2 Los Angeles 0
Boston 2 Columbus 1 (OT)
New Jersey 2 N.Y. Rangers 1
Pittsburgh 2 Nashville 0
Tampa Bay 5 Washington 1
Detroit 3 Carolina 2
St. Louis 5 Chicago 3
Seattle 4 Anaheim 1
San Jose 4 Vegas 3 (OT)
---
AHL
Abbotsford 4 Manitoba 2
---
MLB
Interleague
Toronto 10 St. Louis 9
N.Y. Yankees 5 San Francisco 0
Texas 11 Philadelphia 7
American League
Baltimore 10 Boston 9
Tampa Bay 4 Detroit 0
Minnesota 2 Kansas City 0
Chicago White Sox 3 Houston 2
Oakland 2 L.A. Angels 1
Seattle 3 Cleveland 0
National League
Atlanta 7 Washington 2
Chicago Cubs 4 Milwaukee 0
Colorado 7 San Diego 2
N.Y. Mets 5 Miami 3
Pittsburgh 5 Cincinnati 4
L.A. Dodgers 8 Arizona 2
---
NBA
Boston 140 Milwaukee 99
New Orleans 107 Denver 88
---
