Thursday's Scoreboard

NHL

Florida 5 Montreal 2

Ottawa 5 Philadelphia 4 (OT)

Edmonton 2 Los Angeles 0

Boston 2 Columbus 1 (OT)

New Jersey 2 N.Y. Rangers 1

Pittsburgh 2 Nashville 0

Tampa Bay 5 Washington 1

Detroit 3 Carolina 2

St. Louis 5 Chicago 3

Seattle 4 Anaheim 1

San Jose 4 Vegas 3 (OT)

AHL

Abbotsford 4 Manitoba 2

MLB

Interleague

Toronto 10 St. Louis 9

N.Y. Yankees 5 San Francisco 0

Texas 11 Philadelphia 7

American League

Baltimore 10 Boston 9

Tampa Bay 4 Detroit 0

Minnesota 2 Kansas City 0

Chicago White Sox 3 Houston 2

Oakland 2 L.A. Angels 1

Seattle 3 Cleveland 0

National League

Atlanta 7 Washington 2

Chicago Cubs 4 Milwaukee 0

Colorado 7 San Diego 2

N.Y. Mets 5 Miami 3

Pittsburgh 5 Cincinnati 4

L.A. Dodgers 8 Arizona 2

NBA

Boston 140 Milwaukee 99

New Orleans 107 Denver 88

