Thursday's Scoreboard
NHL
Stanley Cup Playoffs
Western Conference Final
Dallas 3, Vegas 2 (OT)
(Vegas leads best-of-seven series 3-1)
---
World Hockey Championship
Quarterfinals
At Tampere, Finland
Canada 4 Finland 1
United States 3 Czechia 0
At Riga, Latvia
Germany 3 Switzerland 1
Latvia 3 Sweden 1
---
AHL Playoffs
Conference Finals
Rochester 5, Hershey, 1
(Rochester leads best-of-seven series 2-0)
Coachella Valley 6, Milwaukee 4
(Coachella Valley leads best-of-seven series 1-0)
---
NBA
Eastern Conference final
Boston 110, Miami 97
(Miami leads best-of-seven series 3-2)
---
MLB
American League
Tampa Bay 6 Toronto 3
Detroit 7, Chicago White Sox 2
Baltimore 3, N.Y. Yankees 1
Seattle 3, Oakland 2
National League
St. Louis 2, Cincinnati 1
Colorado 7, Miami 6
San Diego 8, Washington 6
Atlanta 8, Philadelphia 5
N.Y. Mets 10, Chicago Cubs 1
San Francisco 5, Milwaukee 1
---
