Thursday's Scoreboard

NHL

Stanley Cup Playoffs

Western Conference Final

Dallas 3, Vegas 2 (OT)

(Vegas leads best-of-seven series 3-1)

---

World Hockey Championship

Quarterfinals

At Tampere, Finland

Canada 4 Finland 1

United States 3 Czechia 0

At Riga, Latvia

Germany 3 Switzerland 1

Latvia 3 Sweden 1

---

AHL Playoffs

Conference Finals

Rochester 5, Hershey, 1

(Rochester leads best-of-seven series 2-0)

Coachella Valley 6, Milwaukee 4

(Coachella Valley leads best-of-seven series 1-0)

---

NBA

Eastern Conference final

Boston 110, Miami 97

(Miami leads best-of-seven series 3-2)

---

MLB

American League

Tampa Bay 6 Toronto 3

Detroit 7, Chicago White Sox 2

Baltimore 3, N.Y. Yankees 1

Seattle 3, Oakland 2

National League

St. Louis 2, Cincinnati 1

Colorado 7, Miami 6

San Diego 8, Washington 6

Atlanta 8, Philadelphia 5

N.Y. Mets 10, Chicago Cubs 1

San Francisco 5, Milwaukee 1

---

