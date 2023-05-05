Thursday's Scoreboard
NHL
Stanley Cup Playoffs
Second Round
Florida 3 Toronto 2
(Florida leads best-of-seven series 2-0)
Dallas 4 Seattle 2
(Best-of-seven series tied 1-1)
AHL Playoffs
Division semifinals
Hershey 6 Charlotte 2
(Hershey leads best-of-five series 3-1)
NBA Playoffs
Second Round
Golden State 127 L.A. Lakers 100
(Best-of-seven series 1-1)
MLB
American League
Boston 11 Toronto 5
Baltimore 13 Kansas City 10
Minnesota 7 Chicago White Sox 3 (12 innings)
Seattle 5 Oakland 3
National League
Washington 4 Chicago Cubs 3
Colorado 9 Milwaukee 6
Atlanta 6 Miami 3
Interleague
Detroit 2 N.Y. Mets 0
Tampa Bay 3 Pittsburgh 2
L.A. Angels 11 St. Louis 7
