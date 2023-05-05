Thursday's Scoreboard

NHL

Stanley Cup Playoffs

Second Round

Florida 3 Toronto 2

(Florida leads best-of-seven series 2-0)

Dallas 4 Seattle 2

(Best-of-seven series tied 1-1)

---

AHL Playoffs

Division semifinals

Hershey 6 Charlotte 2

(Hershey leads best-of-five series 3-1)

---

NBA Playoffs

Second Round

Golden State 127 L.A. Lakers 100

(Best-of-seven series 1-1)

---

MLB

American League

Boston 11 Toronto 5

Baltimore 13 Kansas City 10

Minnesota 7 Chicago White Sox 3 (12 innings)

Seattle 5 Oakland 3

National League

Washington 4 Chicago Cubs 3

Colorado 9 Milwaukee 6

Atlanta 6 Miami 3

Interleague

Detroit 2 N.Y. Mets 0

Tampa Bay 3 Pittsburgh 2

L.A. Angels 11 St. Louis 7

