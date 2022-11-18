Thursday's Scoreboard
NHL
New Jersey 3 Toronto 2 (OT)
Tampa Bay 4 Calgary 1
Columbus 6 Montreal 4
Winnipeg 3 Anaheim 2
Colorado 3 Carolina 2 (OT)
Dallas 6 Florida 4
Boston 4 Philadelphia 1
Nashville 5 N.Y. Islanders 4
Pittsburgh 6 Minnesota 4
St. Louis 5 Washington 4 (SO)
Vegas 4 Arizona 1
Seattle 3 N.Y. Rangers 2 (OT)
Detroit 7 San Jose 4
---
NBA
Brooklyn 109 Portland 107
Sacramento 130 San Antonio 112
L.A. Clippers 96 Detroit 91
---
NFL
Tennessee 27 Green Bay 17
---
