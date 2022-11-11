Thursday's Scoreboard
NHL
N.Y. Rangers 8 Detroit 2
Carolina 7 Edmonton 2
Boston 3 Calgary 1
New Jersey 4 Ottawa 3 (OT)
Vegas 7 Buffalo 4
Columbus 5 Philadelphia 2
Arizona 2 N.Y. Islanders 0
St. Louis 5 San Jose 3
Colorado 5 Nashville 3
Los Angeles 2 Chicago 1 (OT)
---
AHL
Abbotsford 2 Henderson 1
San Jose 4 Ontario 3
---
NBA
Washington 113 Dallas 105
Atlanta 104 Philadelphia 95
Miami 117 Charlotte 112 (OT)
Portland 106 New Orleans 95
---
NFL
Carolina 25 Atlanta 15
---
