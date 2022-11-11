Thursday's Scoreboard

NHL

N.Y. Rangers 8 Detroit 2

Carolina 7 Edmonton 2

Boston 3 Calgary 1

New Jersey 4 Ottawa 3 (OT)

Vegas 7 Buffalo 4

Columbus 5 Philadelphia 2

Arizona 2 N.Y. Islanders 0

St. Louis 5 San Jose 3

Colorado 5 Nashville 3

Los Angeles 2 Chicago 1 (OT)

---

AHL

Abbotsford 2 Henderson 1

San Jose 4 Ontario 3

---

NBA

Washington 113 Dallas 105

Atlanta 104 Philadelphia 95

Miami 117 Charlotte 112 (OT)

Portland 106 New Orleans 95

---

NFL

Carolina 25 Atlanta 15

---

