Thursday's Scoreboard
CFL
Winnipeg 35 Montreal 20
---
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
American League
Oakland 8 L.A. Angels 7
Houston 6 Cleveland 0
Tampa Bay 6 Detroit 2
Toronto 9 Minnesota 3
Texas 3 Chicago White Sox 2
Kansas City 7 Boston 3
National League
Pittsburgh 5 Milwaukee 4 (10 innings)
L.A. Dodgers 5 San Francisco 3
Colorado 7 San Diego 3
Philadelphia 5 Washington 4 (5 innings)
N.Y. Mets 6 Atlanta 4
St. Louis 4 Chicago Cubs 3 (first game)
St. Louis 7 Chicago Cubs 2 (second game)
----
