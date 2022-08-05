Thursday's Scoreboard

CFL

Winnipeg 35 Montreal 20

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

American League

Oakland 8 L.A. Angels 7

Houston 6 Cleveland 0

Tampa Bay 6 Detroit 2

Toronto 9 Minnesota 3

Texas 3 Chicago White Sox 2

Kansas City 7 Boston 3

National League

Pittsburgh 5 Milwaukee 4 (10 innings)

L.A. Dodgers 5 San Francisco 3

Colorado 7 San Diego 3

Philadelphia 5 Washington 4 (5 innings)

N.Y. Mets 6 Atlanta 4

St. Louis 4 Chicago Cubs 3 (first game)

St. Louis 7 Chicago Cubs 2 (second game)

