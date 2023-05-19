Thursday's Scoreboard
NHL
Stanley Cup Playoffs
Conference Finals
Florida 3 Carolina 2 (4OT)
(Florida leads the best-of-seven series 1-0)
---
World Hockey Championship
Preliminary Round
At Riga, Latvia
Czechia 6 Slovenia 2
Switzerland 4 Slovakia 2
At Tampere, Finland
Sweden 7 Hungary 1
Germany 6 Denmark 4
---
NBA Playoffs
Conference Finals
Denver 108 L.A. Lakers 103
(Denver leads best-of-seven series 2-0)
---
Major League Baseball
American League
N.Y. Yankees 4 Toronto 2
L.A. Angels 6 Baltimore 5
Cleveland 3 Chicago White Sox 1
National League
Miami 5 Washington 3
St. Louis 16 L.A. Dodgers 8
Interleague
N.Y. Mets 3 Tampa Bay 2
---
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.