Thursday's Scoreboard

NHL

Stanley Cup Playoffs

Conference Finals

Florida 3 Carolina 2 (4OT)

(Florida leads the best-of-seven series 1-0)

---

World Hockey Championship

Preliminary Round

At Riga, Latvia

Czechia 6 Slovenia 2

Switzerland 4 Slovakia 2

At Tampere, Finland

Sweden 7 Hungary 1

Germany 6 Denmark 4

---

NBA Playoffs

Conference Finals

Denver 108 L.A. Lakers 103

(Denver leads best-of-seven series 2-0)

---

Major League Baseball

American League

N.Y. Yankees 4 Toronto 2

L.A. Angels 6 Baltimore 5

Cleveland 3 Chicago White Sox 1

National League

Miami 5 Washington 3

St. Louis 16 L.A. Dodgers 8

Interleague

N.Y. Mets 3 Tampa Bay 2

---

The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you