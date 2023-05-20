Friday's Scoreboard
NHL
Stanley Cup Playoffs
Conference Finals
Vegas 4, Dallas 3 (OT)
(Vegas leads the series 1-0)
---
World Hockey Championship
Preliminary Round
At Riga, Latvia
Latvia 3 Slovenia 2
Kazakhstan 4 Slovakia 3 (SO)
At Tampere, Finland
Finland 7 Hungary 1
Germany 4 Austria 2
---
AHL Playoffs
Division Finals
Coachella Valley 6, Calgary 5 (OT)
(Coachella wins the series 3-2)
Texas 4, Milwaukee 3
(Series tied at 2-2)
---
NBA Playoffs
Conference Finals
Miami 111, Boston 105
(Miami leads best-of-seven series 2-0)
---
Major League Baseball
American League
Baltimore 6, Toronto 2
Chicago White Sox 2, Kansas City 0
Houston 5, Oakland 1
L.A. Angels 5, Minnesota 4
National League
Pittsburgh 13, Arizona 3
Chicago Cubs 10, Philadelphia 1
L.A. Dodgers 5, St. Louis 0
San Francisco 4, Miami 3
Interleague
Tampa Bay 1, Milwaukee 0
N.Y. Yankees 6, Cincinnati 2
Detroit 8, Washington 6
N.Y. Mets 10, Cleveland 9
Atlanta 6, Seattle 2
Texas 7, Colorado 2
Boston 6, San Diego 1
---
