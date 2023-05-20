Friday's Scoreboard

NHL

Stanley Cup Playoffs

Conference Finals

Vegas 4, Dallas 3 (OT)

(Vegas leads the series 1-0)

---

World Hockey Championship

Preliminary Round

At Riga, Latvia

Latvia 3 Slovenia 2

Kazakhstan 4 Slovakia 3 (SO)

At Tampere, Finland

Finland 7 Hungary 1

Germany 4 Austria 2

---

AHL Playoffs

Division Finals

Coachella Valley 6, Calgary 5 (OT)

(Coachella wins the series 3-2)

Texas 4, Milwaukee 3

(Series tied at 2-2)

---

NBA Playoffs

Conference Finals

Miami 111, Boston 105

(Miami leads best-of-seven series 2-0)

---

Major League Baseball

American League

Baltimore 6, Toronto 2

Chicago White Sox 2, Kansas City 0

Houston 5, Oakland 1

L.A. Angels 5, Minnesota 4

National League

Pittsburgh 13, Arizona 3

Chicago Cubs 10, Philadelphia 1

L.A. Dodgers 5, St. Louis 0

San Francisco 4, Miami 3

Interleague

Tampa Bay 1, Milwaukee 0

N.Y. Yankees 6, Cincinnati 2

Detroit 8, Washington 6

N.Y. Mets 10, Cleveland 9

Atlanta 6, Seattle 2

Texas 7, Colorado 2

Boston 6, San Diego 1

---

