TORONTO - The CFL has handed Hamilton Tiger-Cats offensive lineman Colin Kelly a two-game suspension for violating the league's drug policy.
The league says Kelly tested positive for the banned substances GHRP-2 and GHRP-2 1-3 acid, both of which are linked to a growth hormone that stimulates appetite.
It is Kelly's first violation of the policy.
The CFL's rules say suspended players cannot play in regular season or post-season games, but clubs can determine whether or not players participate in other team activities, including training camp, practices, meetings and pre-season games.
Kelly, a 33-year-old Oregon State product, appeared in 14 regular-season games for the Tiger-Cats last season.
He's played seven seasons in the CFL, with stints in Ottawa, Edmonton and Hamilton.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 3, 2023.
