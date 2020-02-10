The Hamilton Tiger-Cats re-signed defensive end Ja'Gared Davis on Monday.

The 29-year-old native of Crockett, Tex., had a career-high 13 sacks last season. He also had 55 tackles, five pass knockdowns and three forced fumbles to earn divisional all-star honours for the first time in his four-year CFL career.

Contract terms were not released. The signing was finalized a day before the opening of the CFL free agency window.

Also Monday, the Winnipeg Blue Bombers signed centre Michael Couture to a two-year contract extension.

The 26-year-old from Burnaby, B.C., made 18 starts before suffering an injury in the regular-season finale against the Calgary Stampeders.

Couture was on the injured list through the post-season.

