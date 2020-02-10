The Hamilton Tiger-Cats re-signed defensive end Ja'Gared Davis on Monday.
The 29-year-old native of Crockett, Tex., had a career-high 13 sacks last season. He also had 55 tackles, five pass knockdowns and three forced fumbles to earn divisional all-star honours for the first time in his four-year CFL career.
Contract terms were not released. The signing was finalized a day before the opening of the CFL free agency window.
Also Monday, the Winnipeg Blue Bombers signed centre Michael Couture to a two-year contract extension.
The 26-year-old from Burnaby, B.C., made 18 starts before suffering an injury in the regular-season finale against the Calgary Stampeders.
Couture was on the injured list through the post-season.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 10, 2020.
