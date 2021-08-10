TORONTO - Russia's Daniil Medvedev advanced Tuesday into the third round of the men's singles draw at the National Bank Open in Toronto, defeating Alexander Bublik of Kazakhstan 4-6, 6-3, 6-4 in a match that was briefly suspended by rain.
Medvedev, the No. 2 player on the ATP Tour and the top-ranked entry at the event, made the finals at the last edition of the tournament in 2019, losing to Rafael Nadal.
There won't be a rematch of that bout in 2021 after Nadal withdrew from the tournament Tuesday, citing a foot injury.
"At the end of the day, for me, the most important thing is (to) enjoy playing tennis. Today, with this pain, I am not able to enjoy it,” said Nadal, a five-time champion in Canada.
"And I really don’t believe that I have chances to fight for the things that I really need to fight for.”
Nadal was replaced in the draw by fellow Spaniard Feliciano Lopez, who lost in qualifying.
In other action at the Aviva Centre, American John Isner won his opening-round match 6-4, 6-1 over Alejandro Davidovich Fokina of Spain.
Isner, ranked No. 30 on the ATP men's tour, made quick work of the 35th-ranked Davidovich Fokina, winning the centre-court match in just over an hour.
In other men's singles action Tuesday, Kei Nishikori of Japan defeated Miomir Kecmanovic of Serbia; Nikoloz Basilashvili of Georgia defeated Jenson Brooksby of the U.S.; Dusan Lajovic of Serbia defeated Emil Ruusuvuori of Finland; and Karen Khachanov of Russia defeated the U.K.'s Cameron Norrie.
In men's doubles, Rohan Bopanna of India and Ivan Dodig of Croatia defeated Fabio Fognini and Lorenzo Sonego of Italy, while Lukasz Kubot of Poland and Marcelo Melo of Brazil defeated Hubert Hurkacz of Poland and Jannik Sinner of Italy.
On the women's side in Montreal, American Coco Gauff defeated Anastasija Sevastova of Latvia, while Britain's Johanna Konta defeated China's Zhang Shuai, who retired in the second set.
Defending women's champion Bianca Andreescu of Mississauga, Ont., faces Britain's Harriet Dart in the evening session in Montreal.
—with files from The Associated Press
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 10, 2021.
