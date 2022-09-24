FREDERICTON - The top two seeds from both draws were eliminated Saturday at the PointsBet Invitational.
Jennifer Jones dispatched top-seeded Kerri Einarson 9-5 in women's semifinal play at Willie O'Ree Place and Reid Carruthers posted a 5-4 win over top-seeded Brad Gushue in the men's semifinal later in the day.
Jones, the No. 5 seed, will next play No. 6 Kristie Moore - who's filling in for skip Casey Scheidegger - in Sunday's final.
Moore scored two in the 10th end for an 8-7 win over second-seeded Kaitlyn Lawes.
The men's final will pit the fifth-seeded Carruthers against No. 3 Matt Dunstone, a 9-5 winner over No. 2 Brendan Bottcher.
Jones gave up a game-tying steal in the ninth end but scored four in the 10th when Einarson's angle-raise attempt rolled too deep.
"The speed (of the ice) changed a couple of times throughout the game, but I was really proud of my team,” Jones said. “We made some big shots when we had to and we had so much fun out there, finding a way to win.”
Scheidegger was unable to attend the competition due to work commitments.
Moore is throwing fourth stone ahead of vice-skip Kate Hogan, second Jessie Haughian and lead Taylor McDonald.
“It has been a pretty wild ride," Hogan said. "I think everything in general - from being a new team, travelling across the country to get here, a little bit of a hurricane warning and a fill-in skip - so I think we’ve just been kind of having fun with no expectation and it’s been working.”
The single-knockout event is the first stop on the Season of Champions calendar.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 24, 2022.
