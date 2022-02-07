TORONTO - The Toronto Argonauts re-signed Canadian receiver Juwan Brescasin on Monday.
Brescasin was limited to five games last season due to injury. The Mississauga, Ont., native had five catches for 44 yards and a TD.
The 29-year-old spent his first four CFL seasons with Calgary (2016-2019), registering 69 receptions for 1,046 yards and six TDs. Brescasin also helped Calgary win the 2018 Grey Cup.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 7, 2022.
