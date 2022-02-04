TORONTO - The Toronto Argonauts re-signed American defensive back Chris Edwards on Friday.
Edwards, 29, appeared in 14 regular-season games with Toronto in 2021, his first year with the club. Edwards had 37 tackles, three sacks, three interceptions (which he returned for a league-best 162 yards, and two touchdowns).
The six-foot-two, 217-pound Edwards earned CFL all-star honours last year.
Edwards has appeared in 67 career CFL games with Edmonton, B.C., and Toronto, recording 149 tackles, four sacks, seven interceptions and four forced fumbles while scoring three TDs.
Toronto also acquired the rights to Canadian defensive back Royce Metchie from the Calgary Stampeders for the rights to Canadian linebacker Cam Judge.
Both players are scheduled to become CFL free agents Tuesday.
Metchie, 25, appeared in seven games with Calgary last season, registering 31 tackles, one interception and one forced fumble. He's the older brother of John Metchie III, a receiver at the University of Alabama.
Judge appeared in nine regular-season games last season, his first with Toronto. Judge had 13 tackles and one special-teams tackle with the Argos.
In 2019, Judge was the West Division's top Canadian after registering a career-high 61 tackles, 11 special-teams tackles, five sacks, two interceptions, and a forced fumble with the Saskatchewan Roughriders.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 4, 2022.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.