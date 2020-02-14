TORONTO - The Toronto Argonauts signed Canadian defensive back Arjen Colquhoun on Friday.
The 27-year-old native of Windsor, Ont., had 16 tackles, two special-teams tackles and an interception in 10 games last season with Edmonton.
Colquhoun spent three years with Edmonton, recording 48 tackles, four special-teams tackles and two interceptions. The six-foot, 188-pound Canadian played collegiately at Michigan State (2012-2015).
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 14, 2020.
