TORONTO - The Toronto Argonauts and Winnipeg Blue Bombers can become the first two CFL teams to secure post-season berths this week.
Toronto (9-1) hosts the Montreal Alouettes (6-5) at BMO Field on Saturday afternoon. The defending Grey Cup champions will secure a playoff spot with a home victory.
Winnipeg (9-3) can also do the same Saturday afternoon with a home victory over Saskatchewan (6-5). The Roughriders are coming off a 32-30 overtime win over the Blue Bombers on Sunday at Mosaic Stadium.
Winnipeg is looking to reach the CFL playoffs for a seventh consecutive year. Toronto is seeking its third straight postseason berth.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept,. 6, 2023.
