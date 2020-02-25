Toronto Arrows fullback Sam Malcolm has been named Major League Rugby's player of the week after a 24-point performance against the defending champion Seattle Seawolves.
The 24-year-old from New Zealand was a perfect nine-for-nine off the kicking tee, booting six penalties and three conversions in Toronto's 39-17 road win Saturday.
Malcolm also made 11 tackles, combining with Arrows captain Dan Moor on one to stop a Seattle try.
The victory raised Toronto's record to 3-0-0 while Seattle fell to 0-3-0.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 25, 2020.
