TORONTO - The Toronto Blue Jays added to their pitching depth on Monday, claiming two right-handers off waivers.
Toronto grabbed Anthony Castro from the Detroit Tigers and Walker Lockett from the Seattle Mariners.
The 25-year-old Castro appeared in his only major-league game last season when he pitched one inning of relief for Detroit.
The native of Venezuela spent his entire 2019 season with double-A Erie, going 5-3 with a 4.40 ERA across 18 starts and nine relief appearances.
The 26-year-old Lockett pitched in two games last season for the New York Mets before he was claimed by Seattle on Sept. 1.
In 16.1 total innings in 2020, the six-foot-five Lockett was 1-0 with a 4.96 ERA
Lockett is 2-4 with a 7.67 ERA over eight starts and 12 relief appearances over three seasons.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 7, 2020.
