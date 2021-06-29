TORONTO - The Toronto Blue Jays have acquired help for their struggling bullpen and also added an outfield bat.
Toronto landed right-hander Adam Cimber and outfielder Corey Dickerson in a trade with the Miami Marlins on Tuesday. The Blue Jays sent infielder Joe Panik and minor-league right-hander Andrew McInvale to Miami.
Cimber, 30, is 1-2 with a 2.88 ERA in 33 games this season.
Cimber, who throws using a submarine style, doesn't become an unrestricted free agent until 2024.
Miami acquired Cimber in a trade with Cleveland late last year.
Cimber joins a Toronto bullpen that has had issues closing out games.
Four of Toronto's previous six losses have been charged to relievers.
The left-handed hitting Dickerson, who is currently sidelined with a foot injury and will be placed on the 10-day injured list, is batting .260 with two home runs and 14 RBIs this season. He becomes a free agent after this year.
To make room on the 40-man roster, left-hander Travis Bergen has been designated for assignment.
Toronto was 40-36 entering Tuesday night's action, 6 1/2 games out of first in the American League East and five games back of a wild-card spot.
Panik is hitting .246 with two homers and 11 RBIs this year.
McInvale is 2-2 with a 2.55 ERA for double-A New Hampshire this season.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 29, 2021.
