TORONTO - The Toronto Blue Jays agreed to terms on a US$8-million, one-year contract with left-hander Robbie Ray on Saturday.
The 29-year-old starter was acquired in a trade with the Arizona Diamondbacks last August. Ray was 1-1 with a 4.79 earned-run average over five appearances with Toronto.
Over seven big-league seasons with the Blue Jays, Diamondbacks and Detroit Tigers, Ray has a 49-51 mark and 4.26 ERA.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 7, 2020.
