DUNEDIN, Fla. - Prospect Josh Palacios had a home run, triple and double and ace Hyun Jin Ryu allowed one run in two innings in his spring-training debut as the Toronto Blue Jays beat the Baltimore Orioles 13-4 on Friday.
Palacios, who replaced starter Randal Grichuk in right field, drove in five runs and went 3-for-3..
A fourth-round Toronto pick in the 2016 draft, Palacios is batting .556 in nine at-bats this spring.
The lone hit off Ryu was a home run by Pat Valaika.
Anthony Kay replaced Ryu and gave up a pair of runs in two innings. David Phelps, Ryan Borucki, Jordan Romano and Francisco Liriano each pitched one inning in the eight-inning game for Toronto (3-2-1).
Catcher Danny Jansen and pinch-hitter Riley Adams also had homers for the Blue Jays.
Toronto hosts the Philadelphia Phillies on Saturday
This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 5, 2021.
