FORT MYERS, Fla. - Toronto designated hitter Rowdy Tellez's two-run single keyed a three-run sixth inning as the Blue Jays rallied to tie the Minnesota Twins 5-5 in pre-season action Sunday.
The teams agreed to end the game after nine innings.
Minnesota's Zander Wiel tied it 5-5 with a solo home run to left field off Kirby Snead in the eighth.
Toronto erased a 4-0 deficit with three in the sixth and two in the seventh.
Joe Panik and Forrest Wall each drove in runs with sacrifice flies, while Andy Burns had a one-run single.
Toronto (1-0-1) plays its pre-season home opener in Dunedin, Fla., on Monday.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 23, 2020.
