SARASOTA, Fla. - The Baltimore Orioles rallied for a 4-3 win over the Toronto Blue Jays in a seven-inning pre-season game on Wednesday.
Baltimore erased a 2-0 deficit before clawing back from a 3-2 hole with two runs in the bottom of the sixth.
Reserve Blue Jays outfielder Forrest Wall had the lone home run of the game, a solo shot in the sixth.
Blue Jays starter Ross Stripling gave up no runs and three hits while striking out two in two innings.
Left-hander Anthony Kay replaced Stripling and gave up two runs and two hits.
The Blue Jays (5-4-1) host the Detroit Tigers on Thursday in Dunedin, Fla.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 10, 2021.
