DUNEDIN, Fla. - Toronto starter Thomas Hatch exited a pre-season game with right elbow/forearm discomfort and the Blue Jays lost 1-0 to the New York Yankees on Wednesday.
The right-hander was pulled in the third inning. He gave up two hits, walked two and struck out three in two innings of work.
Bo Bichette broke the Yankees' no-hit bid with a single in the sixth. Toronto had four hits on the afternoon.
Yankees starter Jordan Montgomery gave up no hits in five innings.
The Yankees scored their lone run on a Gleyber Torres groundout in the fifth.
The Blue Jays (9-7-1) are off Thursday and face the Detroit Tigers on Friday.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 17, 2021.
