Toronto Blue Jays pitcher Hyun Jim Ryu has been put on the 10-day injured list with neck tightness.
The lefty lasted just over two innings in a 7-3 loss to the Minnesota Twins on Friday. Ryu wasn't able to pitch past the third inning for a second straight outing.
Tayler Saucedo was recalled from triple-A Buffalo and activated for Sunday afternoon's game against the Twins.
Ryu is 13-9 in 29 starts for the Jays this season with an earned-run average of 4.34 and 133 strikeouts.
He and Steven Matz co-leads the Jays in wins with 13 apiece.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 19, 2021.
