TORONTO - The Toronto Blue Jays placed left-hander Hyun Jin Ryu on the 15-day injured list Thursday due to left forearm inflammation.
He was the starter in Toronto's 7-3 win over the Chicago White Sox on Wednesday night but was pulled after four innings. Ryu allowed four hits and two earned runs over a 58-pitch appearance.
Ryu, who was out for almost a month earlier this season with the same forearm issue, is in the third year of a US$80-million, four-year contract. The 35-year-old South Korean has a 2-0 record and 5.33 earned-run average in six games this season.
The Blue Jays also selected the contract of right-hander Jeremy Beasley from triple-A Buffalo. He was active for Thursday's game against the White Sox at Rogers Centre.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 2, 2022.
