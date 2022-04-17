TORONTO - The Toronto Blue Jays added starting pitcher Hyun Jin Ryu to its 10-day injured list on Sunday
The team said the southpaw is dealing with "forearm inflammation" on his left arm.
Ryu, 35, was pulled after just four innings in Saturday's 7-4 loss to the Oakland Athletics. He lasted less than that in his first start of the season on April 10 when he allowed six earned runs over 3 1/3 innings in a 12-6 loss to Texas.
Ryu, who won 14 games for the Blue Jays last season, is in the third year of a $80-million, four-year contract with Toronto.
Left-handed pitcher Ryan Borucki, who was out with a right hamstring injury, was reinstated from the 10-day injured list in time for Sunday's series finale with Oakland.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 17, 2022.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.