TORONTO - The Toronto Blue Jays have optioned infielder Santiago Espinal, left-hander Thomas Pannone and right-hander Jacob Waguespack to triple-A Buffalo.
The three players will await the resumption of play following the suspension of professional play because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Espinal split time between double-A New Hampshire and Buffalo last season. He was hitting .413 in spring training with three homers and seven RBIs in 13 spring-training games for Toronto this year before play was suspended.
Pannone spent time in Toronto and Buffalo last season. He was 3-6 with a 6.16 ERA in 37 games for Toronto.
Waguespack also bounced between Toronto and Buffalo last year. He was 5-5 with a 4.38 ERA in 16 games for the Blue Jays.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 26, 2020.
