TORONTO - The Toronto Blue Jays and infielder Marcus Semien have agreed to a one-year contract worth US$18-million.
The 30-year-old from San Francisco had a .223 batting average with the Oakland Athletics last season.
Semien totalled nine doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 23 RBI in 53 games.
The right-handed hitter finished third in American League MVP voting in 2019 when he hit .285 with 83 extra-base hits playing all 162 games.
Semien was a sixth-round draft pick of the White Sox in 2011 and played two seasons in Chicago before he was dealt to Oakland in 2014.
The six-foot, 195-pound infielder carries a .254 batting average through 858 career MLB games.
He's amassed a career 170 doubles, 22 triples and 115 home runs,
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 30, 2021.
