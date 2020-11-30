TORONTO - Barring a new agreement, Toronto FC is parting ways with designated player Pablo Piatti.
The MLS club says it is not exercising the option on the Argentine midfielder who joined Toronto in February from Spain's Espanyol. He was on a one-year contract plus an option.
GM Ali Curtis said while TFC will talk to Piatti and his representative about returning next season, the club wants to bring in a new designated player.
The 31-year-old Piatti, who will be eligible for the MLS re-entry draft, had four goals and four assists in 17 league games.
Defenders Laurent Ciman, Justin Morrow and Eriq Zavaleta will be out of contract at the end of the year. The loan deal for defender Tony Gallacher also expires at the end of the year.
Curtis said the club will talk to Morrow and its other free agents about returning.
Toronto FC’s 2021 Current Roster
Goalkeepers (3): Alex Bono, Kevin Silva, Quentin Westberg.
Defenders (6): Auro, Julian Dunn, Omar Gonzalez, Richie Laryea, Chris Mavinga, Rocco Romeo.
Midfielders (13): Michael Bradley, Nick DeLeon, Marky Delgado, Griffin Dorsey, Tsubasa Endoh, Liam Fraser, Erickson Gallardo, Jahkeele Marshall-Rutty, Noble Okello*, Jonathan Osorio, Alejandro Pozuelo, Ralph Priso, Jacob Shaffelburg.
Forwards (6): Ifunanyachi Achara, Ayo Akinola, Jozy Altidore, Jayden Nelson, Patrick Mullins, Jordan Perruzza.
---
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 30, 2020
