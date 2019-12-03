Toronto FC added to its attack Tuesday, taking former New England Revolution forward Juan Agudelo in Stage 2 of the MLS re-entry draft.
The 27-year-old Agudelo, who has won 28 caps for the U.S., had his option declined by New England after the 2019 season. He made US$605,000 in 2019.
Toronto will be able to renegotiate his contract.
Signed as a homegrown player by the New York Red Bulls in 2010, Agudelo went to Chivas USA in 2012 and New England in 2013.
Agudelo has 46 goals and 22 assists in 215 regular-season appearances. He had three goals and two assists in 28 appearances for the Revs last season.
The only other player taken Tuesday was former Seattle defender Saad Abdul-Salaam, selected by FC Cincinnati.
Fifty-two players were available in the draft, including former Toronto FC goalkeeper Caleb Patterson-Sewell and Vancouver's Victor (PC) Giro, Brett Levis and Scott Sutter.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 3, 2019.
