Toronto FC has signed academy forward Jordan Perruzza as a homegrown player.
The Toronto native will join TFC's roster on Jan. 1, 2021. He'll become the 24th player in club history from the Toronto FC Academy to sign with the first team.
The 19-year-old Perruzza spent the past two seasons with Toronto FC II, notching 17 goals and two assists in 28 appearances.
Last year, Perruzza was second in the USL with 15 goals.
Perruzza was nominated for USL League One Young Player of the Year and was selected to the 2019 USL "20 Under 20" last year.
Internationally, Perruzza played for Canada at the 2018 CONCACAF under-20 men's championship.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.