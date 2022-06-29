Toronto FC has added another Italian to the fold, signing veteran defender Domenico (Mimmo) Criscito.
The 35-year-old Criscito was signed through 2023 using targeted allocation money.
“Mimmo is a player who will add valuable veteran presence to our team,” Toronto president Bill Manning said in a statement. “He has played in a number of important games for his club and country in his career, has been a captain at Genoa, and we're excited he will be joining our club.”
Criscito joins star forward Lorenzo Insigne, formerly captain of Napoli, in coming to Toronto.
Criscito started his career with Genoa and Juventus before moving to Russia in 2011 to play for Zenit Saint Petersburg. He returned to Genoa in 2018.
He represented Italy from 2009 to 2018.
