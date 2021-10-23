TORONTO - Jack Quinn and Linus Weissbach scored two goals apiece to lead the Rochester Americans to a 7-3 victory over the Toronto Marlies Saturday in the American Hockey League.
Captain Michael Mersch (one goal, two assists) and Mark Jankowski (three assists) had three-point games for the Americans (2-1-0). Aaron Dell stopped 27-of-30 shots.
Brett Seney, with two, and Kirill Semyonov provided the offence for Toronto (1-2-0).
Marlies starting goaltender Erik Kallgren gave up four goals on seven shots in the first period before being pulled. Andrew D'Agostini made 18 saves in relief.
Toronto was down 4-1 before Seney, at 18:25 of the first, and Semyonov, at 15:39 of the second, brought the Marlies within one.
But three straight goals by Rochester sealed it for the visitors.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 23, 2021.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.