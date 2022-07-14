TORONTO - The Toronto Raptors have signed forward Justin Champagnie to a multi-year contract.
Terms of the deal were not disclosed, but according to multiple media reports the contract is for two years with a partial guarantee in the first year.
The six-foot-six, 210-pound Champagnie averaged 2.3 points, two rebounds and 7.8 minutes in 36 games as a rookie with Toronto last season.
The native of Brooklyn, New York also appeared in 14 regular-season games with Raptors 905 in the NBA G League, where he averaged 21.1 points, 8.3 rebounds and 36 minutes.
He recorded five double-doubles with 905 and scored a season-best 45 points in Toronto's 123-105 win at Wisconsin on March 25.
Champagnie signed a two-way contract with the Raptors last summer after playing two collegiate seasons at Pittsburgh (2019-21) where he became the first player in school history to lead the Panthers in scoring as both a freshman and sophomore.
Champagnie is on the Raptors' roster for the NBA's Las Vegas Summer League, but has been out with a left thumb fracture.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 14, 2022.
