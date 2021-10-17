TORONTO - The Toronto Raptors have waived forward Ishmail Wainright to get the NBA's maximum roster size of 15 players.
Wainright signed with the Raptors as a free agent in the summer after three seasons in Europe.
The six-foot-four, 241-pound forward averaged 4.3 rebounds, 3.0 rebounds and 11.7 minutes in three pre-season games for the Raptors.
Wainright compiled seven points and four rebounds in Toronto's pre-season finale Oct. 12 in Washington.
The Raptors, who went 3-2 in the pre-season, open their regular season at home Wednesday against the Washington Wizards.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 17, 2021.
