TORONTO - The Toronto Raptors signed Michigan State forward Gabe Brown on Wednesday.
The six-foot-eight, 215-pound Brown earned All-Big Ten Third Team honours last season with the Spartans, averaging 11.6 points, 3.9 rebounds and 28.9 minutes.
He started all 36 games he played as a senior.
The native of Ypsilanti, Mich. shot 42.8 per cent from the field, including 38.2 per cent from three-point range, and scored in double figures 26 times with three 20-point outings.
Brown scored a season-high 24 points on Dec. 29 versus High Point.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 3, 2022.
