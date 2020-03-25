TORONTO - The Toronto Wolfpack have laid off their Canadian staff — 12 full-time employees — until the Super League resumes play in the wake of the COVID-19 outbreak.
The job cuts were confirmed by Toronto chairman and CEO Bob Hunter.
The transatlantic rugby league team likely won't be alone. According to the BBC, other Super League clubs are looking at unpaid leave for staff and players while play is halted.
The Wolfpack face unique challenges, however. Under their current deal with the sport's governing body, the Toronto team does not get a share of the league's TV revenue.
Plus the Canadian winter impacts its schedule. While two of its first six games this season were designated home matches, they were played in England. The team's official home opener at Lamport Stadium was originally slated for April 18.
The team is currently based in England where it has some 15 staffers.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 25, 2020.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.