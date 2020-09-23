PARIS - Toronto's Steven Diez is one win away from a spot in the French Open men's main draw.
Diez advanced to the final round of qualifying with a 6-2, 7-6 (5) win over Chris Eubanks of the United States on Wednesday.
Diez will next face France's Enzo Couacaud for a spot in the main draw, which begins Sunday.
Brayden Schnur of Pickering, Ont., lost his second-round qualifying match on Wednesday. American Sebastian Korda defeated Schnur 6-4, 6-4.
Peter Polansky of Thornhill, Ont., the other Canadian in the men's qualifying draw, lost his first-round match Tuesday.
Denis Shapovalov of Richmond Hill, Ont., Milos Raonic of Thornhill, Ont., Montreal's Felix Auger-Aliassime and Vancouver's Vasek Pospisil are already in the men's main draw.
Leylah Annie Fernandez of Laval, Que., and Eugenie Bouchard of Westmount, Que., are in the women's main draw.
This report from The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 23, 2020.
