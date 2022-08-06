CALGARY - A day after shooting 65 at the Shaw Charity Classic, Kirk Triplett followed up with a round of 68 at Canyon Meadows Golf and Country Club on Saturday.
The 60-year-old from Scottsdale, Ariz., had three birdies and just one bogey on the par 70, 7,061-yard layout.
Heading into the final round of the 54-hole PGA Champions Tour event on Sunday, Triplett sits in first at 7 under, just one stroke ahead of Jerry Kelly and Paul Goydos.
After carding a round of 67, World Golf Hall of Fame member Vijay Singh is sitting alone in fourth place at 5 under, just one shot ahead of first-round leader Padraig Harrington along with Dean Wilson, Alex Cejka and John Huston.
Kevin Sutherland had Saturday’s best round of 5-under 65 to move up into a tie for ninth spot at 3 under with Shane Bertsch.
Following an even-par round of 70, Alan McLean of London, Ont., is sitting in a five-way tie for 11th spot at 2 under with a group that includes defending champion Doug Barron.
After carding a round of 1-under 69, Mike Weir of Brights Grove, Ont., is among a logjam of 10 players tied for 16th at 1 under for the tournament.
Canadian Golf Hall of Fame member Stephen Ames, a former Calgary resident, couldn’t get anything going during his round and shot 73 to drop him back into a tie for 47th spot at 2 over.
Although David Morland IV, who’s originally from Aurora, Ont., had a respectable round of 2-under 68, he’s well back of the leaders at 3 over.
Meanwhile, Dennis Hendershott of Brantford, Ont., had a rough afternoon and shot 81. He’s in second last spot overall at 11 over.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published August 6, 2022.
