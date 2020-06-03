TORONTO - Woodbine Entertainment Group and TSN are partnering on a weekly horse-racing show.
Racing Night Live will debut June 11, Woodbine Entertainment announced Wednesday. The two-hour broadcasts will feature a mix of live thoroughbred racing from Woodbine Racetrack as well as harness racing from Woodbine Mohawk Park in Campbellville, Ont.
Harness racing is set to resume Friday night with the 2020 thoroughbred season starting Saturday.
"It's exciting to be one of the first live sports events to return to Canadian soil after a long and difficult shutdown for all of us," Jim Lawson, the CEO of Woodbine Entertainment, said in a statement. "Working with TSN on Racing Night Live will help to open up horse racing to a new generation of Canadian sport fans."
TSN's Laura Diakun and Woodbine Entertainment's Jason Portuondo will serve as show hosts. Brodie Lawson and Chad Rozema will contribute track-level reports.
"We're thrilled to partner with Woodbine Entertainment to bring Canadians exclusive access to live, weekly horse racing action," said Shawn Redmond, vice-president, TSN and Discovery. "Horse-racing fans can enjoy live races throughout the summer in the lead-up to the great sports tradition that is the Canadian Triple Crown, airing live on TSN this fall."
TSN will broadcast all three legs of the Canadian Triple Crown, starting with the $1-million Queen's Plate on Sept. 12.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 3, 2020.
