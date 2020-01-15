Tuesday's Games
NHL
Buffalo 4 Vegas 2
Columbus 3 Boston 0
N.Y. Islanders 8 Detroit 2
Pittsburgh 7 Minnesota 3
Tampa Bay 4 Los Angeles 3 (SO)
Toronto 7 New Jersey 4
Chicago 3 Ottawa 2 (OT)
Winnipeg 4 Vancouver 0
Arizona 6 San Jose 3
Dallas 3 Colorado 2 (OT)
Edmonton 4 Nashville 2
---
NBA
Atlanta 123 Phoenix 110
Utah 118 Brooklyn 107
Memphis 121 Houston 110
Milwaukee 128 New York 102
L.A. Clippers 128 Cleveland 103
Dallas 124 Golden State 97
---
