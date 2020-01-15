Tuesday's Games

NHL

Buffalo 4 Vegas 2

Columbus 3 Boston 0

N.Y. Islanders 8 Detroit 2

Pittsburgh 7 Minnesota 3

Tampa Bay 4 Los Angeles 3 (SO)

Toronto 7 New Jersey 4

Chicago 3 Ottawa 2 (OT)

Winnipeg 4 Vancouver 0

Arizona 6 San Jose 3

Dallas 3 Colorado 2 (OT)

Edmonton 4 Nashville 2

---

NBA

Atlanta 123 Phoenix 110

Utah 118 Brooklyn 107

Memphis 121 Houston 110

Milwaukee 128 New York 102

L.A. Clippers 128 Cleveland 103

Dallas 124 Golden State 97

---

