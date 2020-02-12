Tuesday's Games
NHL
Buffalo 3 Detroit 2
N.Y. Islanders 5 Philadelphia 3
Florida 5 New Jersey 3
Tampa Bay 2 Pittsburgh 1 (OT)
Toronto 3 Arizona 2 (OT)
Minnesota 4 Vegas 0
N.Y. Rangers 4 Winnipeg 1
Dallas 4 Carolina 1
Colorado 3 Ottawa 0
Edmonton 5 Chicago 3
St. Louis at Anaheim, postponed
---
AHL
Charlotte 4 Rochester 2
Cleveland 6 Grand Rapids 2
Iowa 2 San Antonio 1
Colorado 5 Tucson 2
---
NBA
Washington 126 Chicago 114
Philadelphia 110 L.A. Clippers 103
New Orleans 138 Portland 117
San Antonio 114 Oklahoma City 106
Houston 116 Boston 105
---
