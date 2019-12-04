Tuesday's Games

NHL

Montreal 4 N.Y. Islanders 2

Boston 2 Carolina 0

Minnesota 4 Florida 2

Arizona 4 Columbus 2

Vegas 4 New Jersey 3

Philadelphia 6 Toronto 1

Tampa Bay 3 Nashville 2 (OT)

Winnipeg 5 Dallas 1

Vancouver 5 Ottawa 2

Washington 5 San Jose 2

---

AHL

Rockford 4 Manitoba 2

Texas 5 Milwaukee 1

Tucson 6 Colorado 3

---

NBA

Detroit 127 Cleveland 94

Orlando 127 Washington 120

Dallas 118 New Orleans 97

Miami 121 Toronto 110 (OT)

San Antonio 135 Houston 133 (2OT)

L.A. Lakers 105 Denver 96

L.A. Clippers 117 Portland 97

---

