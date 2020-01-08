Tuesday's Games
NHL
Carolina 5 Philadelphia 4 (OT)
Arizona 5 Florida 2
N.Y. Islanders 4 New Jersey 3 (OT)
Tampa Bay 9 Vancouver 2
Washington 6 Ottawa 1
Detroit 4 Montreal 3
N.Y. Rangers 5 Colorado 3
Boston 6 Nashville 2
St. Louis 3 San Jose 2
Calgary 2 Chicago 1
Columbus 4 Anaheim 3
Pittsburgh 4 Vegas 3
---
NBA
Detroit 115 Cleveland 113
Portland 101 Toronto 99
Oklahoma City 111 Brooklyn 103 (OT)
Memphis 119 Minnesota 112
Sacramento 114 Phoenix 103
L.A. Lakers 117 New York 87
---
