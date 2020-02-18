Tuesday's Games
NHL
Philadelphia 5 Columbus 1
Pittsburgh 5 Toronto 2
Detroit 4 Montreal 3
Winnipeg 6 Los Angeles 3
Ottawa 7 Buffalo 4
Carolina 4 Nashville 1
St. Louis 3 New Jersey 0
---
AHL
Grand Rapids 2 Rockford 1
---
---
