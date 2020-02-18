Tuesday's Games

NHL

Philadelphia 5 Columbus 1

Pittsburgh 5 Toronto 2

Detroit 4 Montreal 3

Winnipeg 6 Los Angeles 3

Ottawa 7 Buffalo 4

Carolina 4 Nashville 1

St. Louis 3 New Jersey 0

---

AHL

Grand Rapids 2 Rockford 1

---

