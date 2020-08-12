Tuesday's Games

(All Times Eastern)

NHL Playoffs

First Round

Tampa Bay 3 Columbus 2 (5 OT)

(Lightning lead series 1-0)

Calgary 3 Dallas 2

(Flames lead series 1-0)

Carolina vs. Boston Ppd.

(Series tied 0-0)

Vegas 4 Chicago 1

(Golden Knights lead series 1-0)

---

MLB

American League

Chicago White Sox 8 Detroit 4

Tampa Bay 8 Boston 2

Texas 4 Seattle 2

L.A. Angels 6 Oakland 0

National League

Washington 2 N.Y. Mets 1

Colorado 8 Arizona 7

San Diego 6 L.A. Dodgers 2

Interleague

Toronto 5 Miami 4 (10 innings)

Cincinnati 6 Kansas City 5 (10 innings)

N.Y. Yankees 9 Atlanta 6

Baltimore 10 Philadelphia 9 (10 innings)

Chicago Cubs 7 Cleveland 1

Milwaukee 6 Minnesota 4

San Francisco 7 Houston 6 (10 innings)

---

NBA

Brooklyn 108 Orlando 96

San Antonio 123 Houston 105

Phoenix 130 Philadelphia 117

Boston 122 Memphis 107

Portland 134 Dallas 131

Milwaukee 126 Washington 113

Sacramento 112 New Orleans 106

---

MLS

Portland 2 Orlando 1

---

