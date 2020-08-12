Tuesday's Games
(All Times Eastern)
NHL Playoffs
First Round
Tampa Bay 3 Columbus 2 (5 OT)
(Lightning lead series 1-0)
Calgary 3 Dallas 2
(Flames lead series 1-0)
Carolina vs. Boston Ppd.
(Series tied 0-0)
Vegas 4 Chicago 1
(Golden Knights lead series 1-0)
---
MLB
American League
Chicago White Sox 8 Detroit 4
Tampa Bay 8 Boston 2
Texas 4 Seattle 2
L.A. Angels 6 Oakland 0
National League
Washington 2 N.Y. Mets 1
Colorado 8 Arizona 7
San Diego 6 L.A. Dodgers 2
Interleague
Toronto 5 Miami 4 (10 innings)
Cincinnati 6 Kansas City 5 (10 innings)
N.Y. Yankees 9 Atlanta 6
Baltimore 10 Philadelphia 9 (10 innings)
Chicago Cubs 7 Cleveland 1
Milwaukee 6 Minnesota 4
San Francisco 7 Houston 6 (10 innings)
---
NBA
Brooklyn 108 Orlando 96
San Antonio 123 Houston 105
Phoenix 130 Philadelphia 117
Boston 122 Memphis 107
Portland 134 Dallas 131
Milwaukee 126 Washington 113
Sacramento 112 New Orleans 106
---
MLS
Portland 2 Orlando 1
---
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.